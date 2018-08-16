Celebration of care gets corporate support from Henshalls

Care staff from across Shropshire will get the recognition they richly deserve at an awareness day to be held in the county next month.

Shropshire Partners in Care have organised a Celebration of Care event to be held at The Park Inn Hotel, in Telford, on September 19, and over 200 guests are expected to attend.

The event has been months in the planning, and will go ahead thanks to generous corporate sponsorship from businesses in a wide range of industry sectors. The latest sponsor to sign up is Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport and Shrewsbury.

Jenny Osborne, from Henshalls, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Shropshire Partners in Care to help them celebrate the fantastic work that carers do – often in difficult and demanding circumstances.

“As a company, we’re committed to supporting local organisations that make a real difference, and joining forces with SPIC is an obvious choice as they represent so many care organisations who support communities all over Shropshire. We’re based at the heart of the community in Newport and as colleagues we’ve seen what an impact the right care and support can make to someone’s life.”

SPIC Chief Officer Nicky Jacques said they were very grateful to Henshalls for their commitment and support for the event, and that without such excellent sponsors, the celebration day would not have been possible.

“Shropshire Partners in Care currently represents over 230 independent nursing, residential, supported living, and homecare companies in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin – that’s 85% of all adult social provider services in the area.

“We want to create an event that promotes and showcases the high-quality care that is being delivered every day, and at the same time, gives us chance to thank the hard-working care workers. We couldn’t have done it without the support of companies like Henshalls who have backed our idea from the start.”

The Celebration of Care is a free event for SPIC members and local partner organisations, and will run from 10am to 3pm, offering showcases from local care firms, an exhibition of products and services, networking opportunities, the SPIC annual meeting, and afternoon tea.