Two new appointments at Berrys

Berrys is expanding at its Shrewsbury office with two new appointments to the surveying team.

Edward Tyler, a former placement student, returns to the team as graduate surveyor following his graduation from Harper Adams University and a period of travel and Emma Pryce has joined as placement student.

Edward Tyler hails from a Staffordshire farming family and was a placement student last year at Berrys where he worked in both the planning and surveying teams. He recently graduated from the Rural Estate and Land Management (REALM) course at Harper Adams and in his new role as graduate surveyor he will be assisting Berrys partner Chris Jones and working towards his Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Assessment of Professional Competence.

Having grown up on her family’s livestock farm in Brecon, Emma has spent the past two years at Harper Adams University studying on the REALM Course. She will spend a year gaining experience at Berrys before returning for her final year at Harper Adams.

“We are delighted to welcome Edward and Emma to our team at Shrewsbury,” said managing partner Matthew Anwyl.

“Our work load continues to increase and they are already getting their teeth into a wide range of jobs.”

Berrys is a diverse business providing a wide range of professional services to cover all the needs of rural, residential and commercial property businesses.