Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors expands into Birmingham

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has expanded into Birmingham after announcing it has concluded a deal to merge with an historic legal practice.

mfg, which has Shropshire offices in Telford and Ludlow, has merged with Pearson Rowe, a two-partner firm which employs 13 staff at its offices in Birmingham’s St Paul’s Square.

Specialising in a variety of legal services, Pearson Rowe was originally founded in the city’s Colmore Row in 1918 by Geoffrey Pearson, with the firm marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Pearson Rowe’s St Paul’s Square base will now become a key regional office for mfg, adding to the award-winning firm’s 35 partners and 151 employees.

Suzanne Lee, partner and managing director of mfg Solicitors said: “We have continued to grow both organically and commercially over recent years and have been carefully focusing on the best and correct strategic opportunity in Birmingham for some time.

“To gain a foothold in Birmingham’s thriving legal market through a merger with such a respected city law firm is therefore perfect for us. Pearson Rowe has a first-rate team of people and is known for the quality and depth of its advice.

“We feel we complement each other perfectly and our existing team of experts will add superb value to Pearson Rowe’s clients as they merge into mfg. It is another exciting chapter in our success story and we are delighted to be launching the mfg brand into the second city.”

Brian Flint, partner at Pearson Rowe added: “As a firm, mfg Solicitors has a hugely talented group of lawyers who are making an impact across all areas of private and commercial law.

“To be part of mfg is a big milestone for us as we mark our 100th year as a firm. More than anything, the merger will see us delivering a far greater breadth of advice for clients in and around Birmingham.”

The move comes five years since mfg merged with Ludlow firm Phillips & Co in June 2013. That merger was followed in September 2013 with mfg expanding its presence in Bromsgrove by merging with Scotts Holt & Sellars.

mfg Solicitors has five main offices across the West Midlands. Aside from their Telford and Ludlow offices, they have sites in Kidderminster, Worcester and Bromsgrove.