Award winning strategic HR consultant turns judge

An award winning strategic HR consultant based in Newport, Shropshire has been announced as a judge for the UK Business Awards (UKBA).

Earlier this year Teresa Boughey, founder and MD of Jungle HR, picked up a Woman Who Achieves Award and was a finalist for the Best New Business in the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

Teresa’s experience which includes working with executive board and management teams, from across a variety of industry sectors will enable her to select a winner from those organisations entering the UK Business Awards (UKBA).

UKBA, now in its third year, celebrates innovative business initiatives from large organisations to start ups. Teresa will form part of an expert panel of judges which involves rigorous scoring and providing insightful feedback.

Teresa said: “It’s a great honour to have been approached and announced as a judge for the UK Business Awards. I know myself how important it is for an organisation to gain the recognition, through business awards, for the outstanding work they do. Being a judge will be a tremendously rewarding experience, I’m truly delighted to be part of such a prestigious award.

The winners of UKBA will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony which is scheduled to take place at the Park Plaza Riverbank in London on the 7th December 2018.