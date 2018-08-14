Aico welcome prospective apprentices to its Centre of Excellence

Oswestry-based, Aico Ltd, an Ei Company and market leader in domestic Smoke and CO Alarms is to recruit a number of Apprentices this summer.

On Monday 6th August 2018, Aico welcomed prospective local Apprentices to its Centre of Excellence. Marketing Manager, Jo White, and Finance Manager, Matthew Small, took the local apprentices on a tour of Aico’s outstanding facilities, during which they met a range of employees from different departments. The aim of the open day was to give Apprentices more information about what it is like to work for Aico and ask any questions they may have.

Success for Aico has been based on excellent quality product, comprehensive sales, marketing and technical support, and a passion for what they do which is infectious. “Of the 60 or so people who work at our offices on the Maesbury Industrial Estate, by far the majority come from Oswestry” states Aico Managing Director, Neal Hooper. “They are a fundamental factor in Aico’s success. I would go as far as to say they are exceptional. We see Apprenticeships as an investment in the future of the town and we are looking forward to being part of this.”

Michelle Duffy, Sales Manager, commented, “We are looking for Apprentices who have a positive attitude who are willing to learn and have a passion for excellent customer service. Apprentices will benefit from a comprehensive training package and competitive rates of pay. Aico is a professional and supportive place to work and we are all looking forward to welcoming our Apprentices in the near future.”

Aico Ltd has partnered with SBC Training, Shropshire’s longest established and largest private training provider, to offer the apprenticeships. Colin Thaw and Emily Challender of SBC Training supported the open day.

Colin Thaw said “Oswestry has been highlighted in the Shropshire plan as having the potential for growth and we are delighted to be joining with prestigious organisations such as Aico to support that growth. It is so important that young people have apprenticeship opportunities, which in turn ensure that employers have the skilled employees they need for the future’.

There are several Apprenticeships available at Aico including an (ICT) Infrastructure Technician Apprenticeship, Customer Service Apprenticeship, Technical Support Engineer Apprenticeship and a Finance Apprenticeship. For more information about any of these roles or to apply visit www.aico.co.uk/recruitment