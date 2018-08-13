Shropshire vehicle repairer celebrates top achievement

Director of Shrewsbury-based cosmetic vehicle repair specialist company Revive!, Bruce Memory, is celebrating becoming one of the most highly qualified technicians in his field.

Revive! specialises in repairing minor scuffs and scrapes to vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels. Business owner Bruce has achieved full IMI accreditation which means he has a very high level of expertise and industry knowledge and is amongst the top mobile smart repairers in the UK.

Organised by the Institute of the Motor Industry, the accreditation involves a series of rigorous practical assessments and a knowledge test, all under strict examination conditions.

Bruce strives to give customers the highest quality of service. Ongoing training is a key aspect of this and he devoted a lot of his own free time to the accreditation.

“There is always more to learn,” explained Bruce. “It’s important that I continue to develop my skills and keep up with changes in the industry – such as new products and techniques. It gives customers the assurance that we’re at the top of our game, and that they can trust Revive! to carry out expert repairs of the highest quality.”