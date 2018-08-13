New leaders for thriving Telford networking group

Hollie Whittles, from FraggleWorks, and Helen Leathers are Shropshire based business women who have stepped up to take over the reins of the successful Women in Rural Enterprise (WiRE) Telford & Wrekin Networking Group.

WiRE is a national business support network that promotes, supports and develops businesswomen across the UK. WiRE membership is £50 and all women in business are welcomed.

The Telford & Wrekin WiRE Networking group was set up by Lena Churm, Sandra Owen and Kim Gilmour to meet like-minded business women from across Shropshire and is based at the Marches Growth Hub in Telford.

Hollie said “I am excited to evolve the group further and add my own twist to our networking events to help business owners flourish.”

The meetings are a great place to meet new people, gain new knowledge and help grow your business.

Helen added “I’m looking forward to the challenge of developing the group further and inviting inspirational speakers to talk to our group.”

The Telford WiRE group meets on the third Thursday of each month and the cost is only £5.00 for members and £6.00 for non-members with refreshments included.

For more information, contact them at https://www.wireuk.org/networks/telford-wrekin-wire-network/