Shropshire businesses urged to enter FSB Small Business Awards 2019

The search is on for Shropshire and the West Midlands’ most outstanding small businesses and self-employed.

The FSB ‘Celebrating Small Business Awards 2019’ open today 10 August and small businesses and the self-employed in Shropshire the wider West Midlands are being urged to enter before the closing date of January 4, 2019. The West Midlands winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Friday 15 February at the Forest of Arden Marriott hotel in Solihull.

The awards, run by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), will recognise and celebrate the best of the West Midlands and UK small businesses and the vast contribution they make to both regional and national economies and to local communities.

Eleven award category winners, from digital innovation to family business and from international business to employer of the year, will then go forward to the UK final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards, held at Battersea Evolution, London, on 23 May 2019. Here, as well as UK category winners, the FSB Small Business of the Year 2019 will be announced.

Ray Hickinbottom, FSB West Midlands’ regional chairman, said:

“For a chance to be recognised as the best small business in the West Midlands as well as in the whole UK, I’d encourage all small businesses to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. SMEs are a vital part of the West Midlands – contributing so much to the economy and making our region a more exciting place in which to live, work, study and visit.”

The 11 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards area categories are:

• International Business of the Year

• Ethical and Green Business of the Year

• Business and Product Innovation Award

• Digital Innovation of the Year

• Micro Business of the Year

• Start-Up Business of the Year

• Scale-Up Business of the Year

• Family Business of the Year

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year (aged 30 and under)

• Employer of the Year

• Community Award (area level only)

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk