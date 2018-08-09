Whittingham Riddell appoints new Tax Partner

Tax Expert Paul Brown has joined Whittingham Riddell (WR) as a Tax Partner as the firm further expands its specialist tax team.

Paul brings a wealth of tax experience to the firm. He trained as a tax inspector at HM Revenue & Customs before joining KPMG in Liverpool as a Tax Manager.

He later worked at BASF as its UK Tax Manager, before spending six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Manchester and Australia and a further six years as an Executive Director at Ernst & Young in Australia.

Paul returned to the UK to join HURST accountancy in Manchester where he has been a Tax Partner for the past 3 years.

Phil Lane, Managing Partner of WR says, “We are delighted to have attracted somebody of Paul’s background. He will further enhance our specialist Tax team and the experience he brings will be invaluable to our clients.”

Phil continues, “Paul joins the firm at a time where government toughens its stance on tax avoidance and evasion. HMRC is becoming more active and aggressive across all aspects of business and personal tax. The tax authorities are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of the vast array of information available to them, while Making Tax Digital aspires to make HMRC one of the most digitally advanced administrations in the world.”

“Paul’s experience as a tax inspector will greatly assist our clients in managing their obligations under an increasingly complex tax system, but also allow them to maximise the opportunities that are available to them as the government looks to use the tax system to provide incentives for investment and innovation.”

Paul said, “It is an exciting and challenging time to be a tax adviser. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a firm with such great strength in terms of both its clients and its people. The WR tax team has a wealth of experience and ability, and I am very much looking forward to helping to bring the best of WR tax to all of our clients.”

Paul will oversee WR’s specialist Tax Team, with the assistance of Director James Clark who has been at the firm for over fourteen years. The team offers a comprehensive range of taxation services to individuals, family-owned businesses, companies, trusts and charities. As well as dealing with all aspects of income tax, capital gains tax, corporation tax and VAT, considerable emphasis is placed on the more complex aspects of taxation, whether this is protecting existing wealth or planning for the future.