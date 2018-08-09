Shropshire law firm makes debut in international guide for wealthy individuals

A Shropshire law firm and one of its partners have been named as leaders in their field in a prestigious guide aimed at the international private wealth market.

FBC Manby Bowdler and lawyer Margaret Rowe have been awarded the top Band 1 ranking in the Private Wealth Law category of the annual Chambers High Net Worth Guide for the first time.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently researched handbooks used by family offices and professional advisers across the world that are looking for legal experts in a specific field.

In the guide, Margaret, a Partner in the firm’s Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team, is commended in the publication for her “professional and easy to approach” attitude.

Based at the firm’s Telford office but working across Shropshire, she advises on all aspects of wills and probate work and elderly client matters and is a key member of the firm’s Disputed Probate Team. Margaret is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and Solicitors for the Elderly.

She said: “It is very gratifying to be recommended in this global guide especially as this is independently researched and uses customer feedback to decide its rankings.

“As a firm, we always aim to deliver stellar service to everyone, no matter what their personal financial situation, but working with high net worth estates is a specialist field and I am pleased to be able to use my expertise in this sector for the benefits of our clients.”