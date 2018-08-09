Network Telecom fundraises for Severn Hospice with annual Summer Fun Day

Continuing its support of Severn Hospice, Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has raised further donations for the charity with its annual Summer Fun Day.

Staff at the Hadley Park headquarters, which is currently undergoing an extension in partnership with McPhillips Ltd, enjoyed a day of inflatables, sunshine and fundraising activities which included Sales Executive, Alex Dale, shaving his head for the cause.

Chris Parkes, the provider’s Head of Sales and Marketing, said “Our annual Summer Fun Day is a date that everyone looks forward to in the Network Telecom calendar. Not only is it great fun, but we’re thrilled to be able to raise hundreds of pounds for Severn Hospice to help support families across Shropshire that are living with an incurable illness.”

The team at Network Telecom has raised almost £12,000 for Severn Hospice since 2011 and presented a cheque for over £2,000 earlier this year.