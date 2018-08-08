Three Shropshire firms join forces as success continues

A leading Shropshire telecoms firm has teamed up with two other county businesses as it targets another year of growth including acquisitions.

Multi award-winning Pure Telecom has joined forces with marketing and digital agency Reech and PR company J&PR as it continues to expand its operation as a major independent player in the world of telecommunications.

Pure and Reech are based in Shrewsbury while J&PR has its base in Wellington – all three companies have a proven record in their field of expertise and all are committed to supporting Shropshire business.

Matt Sandford, Pure Telecom CEO, said: “We are delighted to bring Reech and J&PR on board and look forward to both companies helping us to achieve further growth and development this year.

“We wanted to work specifically with county-based like-minded businesses who are as loyal and committed to Shropshire as we are.

“Our three companies have all enjoyed a high degree of success, are fast-growing and already provide first-class service to other successful business based in Shropshire. This partnership can only benefit clients still further.

“Shropshire is an amazing place to live and work, it has a thriving business community with many companies and individuals who are at the forefront of their industries.

“These are exciting times at Pure Telecom and we are pleased Reech and J&PR will be coming along with us on what should be an amazing and mutually beneficial journey.”

Marketing agency Reech was founded in 2009 by Rob Hughes and is a leader in marketing strategy and planning, design and digital development.

Pure Telecom first started working with Reech 12 months ago before Mr Hughes and his award winning team won the contract to build a new website for Pure.

J&PR was launched by directors Kirsty Smallman and Rhea Alton in 2012 and the company has continued to grow over the last six years. They won the contract after offering both social media management and PR consultancy.

Mr Sandford said: “The new managed service which Reech offered alongside the website build was what secured the deal and blew everyone else out of the water.

“We are the first client of Reech to sign up to this agreement and we are already very impressed with the working relationship and the attention to detail the Reech team is offering.

“J&PR offered a dual package of both social media management and PR consultancy and by investing in both of these services we could save time and ensure the profiling of Pure was enhanced across all media.

“We were impressed by J&PR’s Business in the Community win at the Shropshire Business Awards last year and have already got off to a very successful working relationship.

“They have already become an extra arm of the Pure marketing in-house team.”