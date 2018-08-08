Shropshire pet retailer unveils fresh branding and a new store experience

Specialist pet retailer Just for Pets has given its Telford store a complete makeover as part of a £1million investment plan.

Coming just ten months on from when the popular pet business was threatened with closure, Just for Pets has worked closely with its customers to gather research and conduct testing to deliver an energised customer experience.

Telford Store Manager Richard Coyne says: “At a time when so many high street retailers are finding it difficult, it’s so exciting to be benefiting from an investment like this and to be able to improve the quality of service we can give to our customers, old and new.

“We’re all so excited by the new branding and the improvements Just for Pets is making and we’re sure customers will be just as pleased. We are so extremely grateful to our customers who supported us through our transition period and we can’t wait to welcome them and show them all the hard work that’s gone into the new store at our relaunch event.”

The rebrand activity is being rolled out in a phased approach across Just for Pets 16 stores, with launch events at each, and Telford is only the third in the country to benefit so far.

Richard continues; “Due to the investment we’ve seen in staff training, we also feel we’re now even better equipped to engage with consumers on the subject of pet care and wellbeing and therefore be able to provide an even more valuable service for all of our pet-loving customers.”

Cementing its new brand proposition of passionate pet people, the rebrand will also see the roll out of a suite of new visuals including; a dedicated palette of colours to enhance the shopping experience and provide customers with easy navigation through store, a refreshed logo and even the introduction of a family of illustrated characters, Doodle the Dog, Bonnie the Bird, Rascal the Rabbit and friends − set to help engage and educate parents and their children in the wellbeing of pets.

A fun-filled family day is set to celebrate the makeover on Saturday 11th August with face painting, competitions, and activities throughout the day. There will also be free exotic animal talks and handling from 10am – 2pm which will include a skunk, racoon, tenrec, opossum, snakes, lizards and more!