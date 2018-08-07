Wenlock Spring scoop Gold for innovative packaging design

Shropshire based premium spring water brand Wenlock Spring has added to their award-winning credentials.

Their 500ml Still rPET bottle received a revered Gold in the Packaging and Design category at the British Bottlers’ Institute Awards (BBI).

Innovation at its Best The Gold medal is a brilliant achievement for the new Wenlock Spring 500ml Strata bottle design which has just been launched in the hospitality sector. The bottle was judged by an expert panel of industry experts, who assessed the style and design of the label.

The innovative ‘sky to spring’ design of their new rPET 500ml bottle showcases the water’s provenance. The design on the bottle represents a cross section of the rock strata of the Wenlock Edge, which gives the spring water it’s unique blend of minerals. Overall, the design reflects the brand’s core values – provenance, style and sustainability.

Wenlock Spring have a pioneering environmental ethos, switching to making their bottles from up to 51% recycled plastic – the bottles are also fully recyclable, ensuring a circular economy which means that bottles are used, recycled and remade into new bottles – all in the UK.

Adding to the Accolades

This is the sixth year that Wenlock Spring have won multiple awards at the coveted BBI awards. Founded in 1954, the BBI’s are a key supporter of the of the bottling and packaging industry.

Their awards programme gives official recognition to the quality of drinks and packaging innovation with entrants coming from around the globe. Accolades are highly sought-after, solidifying Wenlock Spring’s position as one of the UK’s most pioneering and premium spring water brands.

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, commented: “This is a crucial time for the drinks industry, as plastic continues to play front and centre in consumer’s minds, increasingly influencing their buying decisions. We are delighted to receive official recognition for our new bottle design as we have worked hard to ensure it reflects our dedication to sustainability and strong environmentally friendly ethos. This award is a brilliant achievement for all those involved.”