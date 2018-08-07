HTB Accountants strike sponsorship deal with Shrewsbury Town FC

Local accountancy firm HTB has announced a sponsorship deal with Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

HTB Directors, and ‘Town fans’ Danielle Harvey and Amy Telford are delighted to be able to support the club at such an exciting time in its history as it becomes the first club in England to introduce safe standing.

Harvey and Telford commented: “Last season was a roller coaster ride for us and many of our clients who are keen supporters. Losing to Rotherham at Wembley was crushing, but that’s why we are keen to get involved now, to show our on-going support to the club whatever the final result, it’s the same approach we take with our clients’”

The sponsorship deal includes programme and pitch-facing adverting, with HTB Accountants now also taking a package in the Club’s exclusive Sovereign Suite. Established in 1990 and previously known as Bates and Co Accountants, HTB rebranded in 2016 as Brian Bates retired and Danielle Harvey and Amy Telford took the helm.

Harvey and Telford added: “The business has gone from strength to strength in this time and now we’re keen to further boost our local profile through affiliations with organisations like Shrewsbury Town to attract new clients and team members. We wish the club every success in the 2018/19 season.”

Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton commented, “We’re delighted to have Harvey Telford & Bates on board and would like to thank them for their support, which is greatly appreciated by everyone at the football club. Their branding and programme advert looks great, Danielle and Amy have been a pleasure to deal with and I’m looking forward to working with them this season and hopefully beyond.”