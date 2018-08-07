County Training shows support at grand opening of The Zone

A Community project in Market Drayton has officially cut the ribbon on the opening of a new building called The Zone in Market Drayton.

The new centre located in Linden way, which was built from joint funding by the Big Lottery fund and Market Drayton town council, was officially opened at the Grand Opening on Saturday 28th July.

The new centre, which will provide a range of community facilities, will also be used for courses and training workshops.

To mark the occasion, a variety of activities were organised at the opening including dance performances and face painting. County Training was also invited to hold a stand to talk about the range of services they will be bringing to the new centre.

Kerry O’Brien from the training provider, County Training said “We are so excited to be here today at the opening and introduce our services. We already have centres across Shropshire, but now we can deliver training in Market Drayton as well, we can help even more people into pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships. The response here today has been incredibly positive and anyone looking to start courses in September can sign up now.”

This sentiment was echoed by Kate Hughes from The Zone project who said “…It’s an emotional day … 5 years it has taken in all, but seeing it here today and everybody coming and showing their support and welcoming it into the community is fantastic.”

Providing outstanding learning facilities, the building is made of Eco Friendly materials and has a café, a comfort zone and training room and will provide a variety of training and development opportunities to the local community.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the new centre, or finding out about the full offering is welcomed to contact The Zone on 07809 472 172 or thezone18@yahoo.com

Those wishing to find out about the services County Training will be bringing to The Zone are urged to make contact on 0345 678 9023, or email enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk.