Online survey launched for major business consultation

An online survey has been launched to give every business across the region a voice in its economic development.

The Marches LEP – the body responsible for driving growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – says it wants as many businesses as possible to have their say as it maps out its vision for the future of the region.

The LEP – which has helped attract £105 million of Government funding – has launched a comprehensive consultation over its new Strategic Economic Plan (SEP).

It has already held a series of meetings with business leaders and has now launched the survey to ensure it gathers as many opinions as possible.

Marches LEP chairman Graham Wynn said the views of business were being put at the heart of the consultation process.

“Against the backdrop of the Government’s Industrial Strategy LEPs have been tasked with developing updated plans to drive economic growth, raise productivity and create more prosperous communities.

“To make sure we are concentrating on the right things, we’re updating our evidence base and our Strategic Economic Plan so that we have a clear view of issues affecting the Marches economy.

“For this to be as successful as possible we need the input of as many businesses as we can reach. It is vital we build up a comprehensive picture of the challenges facing business, the barriers to growth and the opportunities which lie ahead.

“This survey is an integral part of that process because it will let us know what’s affecting organisations of all shapes and sizes across the region and their views on economic growth.”

The survey is being supported with a wide-ranging social media conversation, based around the hashtag #MarchesforGrowth, he added.

Consultants Metro Dynamics have helped draw up the survey, which aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Marches economy as it stands and pinpoint the key areas which will help the region sustain and develop growth.

Make your voice heard

To complete the survey visit: https://mlep.co.uk/survey

