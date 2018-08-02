Local entrepreneur launches Telford transcription business

Local entrepreneur Rosemary Nutting, of Lawley, Telford, has this month launched her own transcription enterprise based at Hazeldine House in Telford Town Centre.

The service is used by market research professionals, students, universities, local authority bodies and businesses of all sectors.

The company provides its clients with an accurate transcript of their audio recordings in their preferred turnaround time.

Backed by the Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), a local charity offering low-cost office premises and business support to young entrepreneurs, Rosemary began Telford Transcription following years of experience as a transcriptionist and a desire to leave her freelance work and become a business owner.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Telford Transcription. After many years of freelancing in the transcription field, I can now offer a comprehensive service to local businesses,” Rosemary said.

“Telford Transcription offers budget-friendly transcription solutions to businesses across the UK. With VAT free prices, online upload and a quick turnaround, I hope to address some of the pain points so commonly found in this industry.”

Telford Transcription can be found online at www.telfordtranscription.co.uk, where companies and individuals can upload audio files and receive an accurate transcript in a matter of days.

