Crossbar set for record-breaking summer

Hundreds of Shropshire children are staying active and being kept entertained throughout the summer holidays by a renowned county sports coaching company.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport is into the second of a busy six-week programme of courses – with bookings flooding in from parents keen for their excited youngsters to be involved.

Crossbar, celebrating their 10th anniversary year, are running soccer schools, multi-sports, street dance and dance camps, and a host of holiday clubs across Shropshire.

Open to children aged between four and 11, youngsters aged 12 and 13 are also able to attend as Crossbar Young Leaders.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s head of education, said: “The demand for places has been really high so far and we always love this time of year as it’s so busy with children keen to stay active and have fun throughout the summer holidays.

“It’s a great way for them to make new friends and learn new skills from our experienced team of coaches who are so passionate about what they do.

“There really is something for everyone and we anticipate a record number of bookings this summer.”

Soccer schools, multi-sports courses and street dance classes are being held at Telford’s Lawley Primary School, with Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre hosting soccer schools, multi-sports and dance camps.

A number of holiday clubs with different themes each week are also taking place around the county at Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School and St George’s Junior School, Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, together with Telford primary schools Old Park, Hollinswood, Redhill and Captain Webb.

Proceeds from the clubs, which combine multi-sports, movie club, arts and crafts, and other activities, go to the Crossbar Foundation, which supports the quality and lives of young people in communities across Shropshire.

