Hope House benefits from Ludlow law firm’s kindness

Kind-hearted employees at a Ludlow legal firm have donated almost £500 to a much-loved local charity.

Staff at mfg Solicitors held fundraising events throughout the past 12 months for Hope House, a charity which provides respite and end-of-life care across Shropshire and North and mid Wales.

The events, which included raffles, plant and cake sales and selling home-made soup to staff, were held at the law firm’s offices in Corve Street.

Kirsten Bridgewater, partner and head of mfg’s CSR committee said: “The team have had a great time raising money for Hope House in the past year and made a fantastic contribution.

“Their efforts and generosity have been superb and I am sure our donation will be put to the best use by the amazing team at Hope House. They do so much for families across Shropshire every day.”

Emily Jones, Area Fundraiser for Hope House added: “The fundraising by mfg Solicitors has been first-class and is vital if we are to keep delivering services and support for people here in Ludlow and across the wider Shropshire area. Once again I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped raise the money over the past 12 months.”

Ms Bridgewater added that mfg Solicitors will announce its chosen charities for 2019 in the coming weeks, following a staff vote.

Hope House has two hospices, one in Shropshire and a smaller sister hospice near Conwy, North Wales, where they offer counselling and advocacy on top of its respite care.

Staff at mfg will continue to hold a variety of fundraising events throughout 2018.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by