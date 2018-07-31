Businesses join together to take a step back in time at Shrewsbury Flower Show

A renowned clock company and a business celebrating 100 years are joining in with the rather apt theme for this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Exhibits in the Quarry Marquee at the event on August 10 and 11 will all be based around the theme ‘Times Gone By’ which inspired both Newgate and Furrows to get involved.

The Newgate brand, based in Oswestry and founded by husband and wife team Jim and Chloe Read nearly 30 years ago, designs and manufacturers clocks for the homeware industry as well as having an online shop and a newly-launched watch collection.

The pair have visited Shrewsbury Flower Show many times with their children and have just moved to Shrewsbury, meaning the event is right on their doorstep.

As well as creating a themed display, they will also be offering their British-designed clocks and watches at exclusive prices.

Creative director Jim said: “When the organisers got in touch to see if we wanted to design a stand at this year’s ‘Times Gone By’ themed show, it seemed like too tailor-made a connection for us to turn down.

“We’re all hugely busy at the moment, the clock business is continuing to grow rapidly and the launch of our Newgate watch collection is seeing us push ahead into new global markets, so we were initially concerned about adding another commitment to our plate, but to be honest it’s been great fun to design the stand.”

He added as they didn’t have a store nearby it was also an opportunity for locally-based customers to buy their products.

“Because Newgate is expanding so rapidly, a local event like Shrewsbury Flower Show is also a great opportunity for us to connect with local folk and potentially meet some future Newgate employees too. We’re really looking forward to it!”

Furrows managing director Dave Farthing added their display was a celebration of their centenary year and the business’ pride in Shropshire and the home of the Flower Show.

The display features the iconic Ford Model T and Shropshire’s biggest seller over the past two decades, the Ford Fiesta, as well as the Coton Hill Garage in Shrewsbury where Furrows traded from for almost 90 years.

“This included the 17th century home of Admiral Benbow, one of Shrewsbury’s most famous sons. See if you can spot the reference to the young Benbow leaving his house key in a tree as he ran off to sea,” Mr Farthing said.

“Shropshire’s River Severn meanders through the garden, reflecting its importance to the town and how it would regularly flood Coton Hill and Furrows. The backdrop of trees represents those that framed Benbow House across the river.”

The gardens from both Newgate and Furrows will feature in the Quarry Marquee.

Tickets for the event are available on the gate on the days of the show or for a reduced price online at https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets-pre-sale/.

