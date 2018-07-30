Shropshire Festivals partner with Reech Media

Event company, Shropshire Festivals have appointed Shrewsbury based Reech Media as their official Design Partner for the next twelve months.

Shropshire Festivals are best known for a variety of festivals across Shropshire including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Festival, Shrewsbury Winter Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Field to Fork Festival.

Marketing Agency, Reech Media provide an array of services including branding, graphic design, photography, content creation, and website design to a variety of clients across Shropshire and beyond.

Following on from Reech’s recent investment deal, Shropshire Festivals approached Reech looking for a step change in their design, with the aim to keep the brand consistent and the ability to add as the business continues to grow.

Shropshire Festivals started out with a main logo and a Shrewsbury Food Festival logo, as other events got added, so did the logos. There was no consistent approach to their event brands, with people not knowing the number of events they were responsible for. The need to make the Shropshire Festivals events more recognisable across the board was crucial when creating this brand.

With the brief of ‘bright and funky’ the Reech team got to work on creating various concepts that would help the brand attract business corporate sponsors as well as having a family appeal.

The final chosen design concept was based upon a tangram, these are flat shapes which are interchangeable and when formed together create a variety of different shapes. Reech built out eight different icons to represent each festival, bringing all the festivals under one coherent brand.

Reech kicked off the partnership at this year’s Shrewsbury Food Festival by cooking up a storm with local chef Chris Burt, taking part in a ‘Build a Breakfast’ session. Over the next twelve months Reech will become a sponsor of Shropshire Festivals and will continue the partnership working closely together as their official design partner.

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath said: “Shropshire Festivals are super pleased to welcome Reech Media on board as a sponsor, the two businesses are very creative and energetic and with teaming up and working together we believe it will give Shropshire Festivals a new design direction.”

Reech Media’s Creative Director, Dena Evans commented: “I am an avid fan of the Food Festival and Kids Fest, and have been attending both festivals for many years. When Beth approached us with the re-brand project, I was so excited to be involved, and have the opportunity of helping shape the future of these fantastic festivals. Shropshire Festivals is a respectable Shropshire brand with tens of thousands attending the events each year, with that in-mind it was important to create something fun, memorable and offer scope for more festival brands to be added to the family in the future.”

