Roger Parry & Partners’ announce promotion of four new associates

Four staff members at Roger Parry & Partners have been promoted to the position of Associate.

The new Associates will work alongside the four Partners in the business across the West Midlands, Shropshire, north and mid Wales.

The new Associates are Clare Williams MRICS, Gerallt Davies BA MSc, Peter Daborn MRICS and Rosina Bloor MRICS. Both Clare and Gerallt currently work in the firm’s Welshpool office. Peter works in the Minsterley office and Rosina in the Oswestry office.

Roger Parry, Partner, said, “The business has expanded dramatically in the last few years with the widening of our expertise and the increase in our offices to include residential agencies. The four promotions complement the existing departments’ expertise with individual skills, from planning to valuations and sales.

“Roger Parry & Partners has always been a forward-thinking organisation and this business decision means we have brought younger members of the team on board, to keep the firm ahead of the game for years to come. The expertise and diverse skills these four members of staff have, will benefit our clients and the future of the business.”

Each Associate has their own area of expertise.

Clare Williams, who lives in Llanidloes, has worked for Roger Parry & Partners since 2010. Clare is a qualified rural practice Chartered Surveyor (RICS) and also a qualified Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (FAAV). Clare is able to advise clients in Basic Payment Scheme and Entitlement Sales, Agri-environment Schemes, Planning, Agricultural, Commercial and Residential property, Grant applications, Valuations, Landlord and Tenant matters and Compulsory Purchase.

Gerallt Davies, based in Welshpool, has a wealth of experience in planning having been a senior Planning Officer for six years with Powys County Council before joining Roger Parry & Partners. His experience is a strong foundation to his role as a senior planning consultant with the firm. Gerallt’s vast experience of dealing with varied types of complex planning applications and his full understanding of local planning policies, throughout Shropshire and Wales, assist in providing valuable and expert advice to clients who are looking to go through the planning process, whether residential, commercial or agricultural.

Peter Daborn, based in the firm’s Minsterley office, is a qualified Chartered Surveyor and registered valuer. Peter is involved in a variety of work including property sales and valuations, planning and professional work. Peter is now the fifth-generation member of his family to be practicing as a Chartered Surveyor in Shropshire.

Rosina Bloor, a Shropshire dairy farmer’s daughter, is a qualified rural practice Chartered Surveyor (RICS). Rosina is able to advise clients on complicated planning matters, rural, commercial and residential property, grant applications, compulsory purchases, landlord and tenant matters.

