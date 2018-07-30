Emerging IT skills shortage highlighted by Shrewsbury Business Chamber

Shrewsbury Business Chamber’s recent executive committee meeting highlighted the emerging problem of a shortage of business ICT skills in the school leaver workforce, which adversely impacts their employability when compared with other job candidates.

The Chamber has now resolved to address this skills shortage problem during their next meeting with Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski.

Every month, the executive committee meets to discuss business-related issues in the town. As part of the agenda, the committee discusses problems encountered by committee members that may impact other businesses or other organisations. They also have regular and very productive meetings with Daniel Kawczynski, who has been receptive to their concerns on a variety of issues which he has taken up at the highest levels with considerable success.

A few years ago one committee member, whose work heavily involves them in the education sector, expressed concern regarding a government policy introduced by the then Education Secretary, Michael Gove. It demoted ICT (information communications technology) to a non-core subject in the national curriculum – meaning that secondary schools were no longer required to teach it. In a speech, the minister had said that the existing ICT curriculum had left children “bored out of their minds being taught how to use Word and Excel by bored teachers”. Instead, ‘computer science’ specialists were sought to replace the ICT teachers, or existing staff were encouraged to add programming skills, using such languages as Python, to their skills repertoire.

The impact of this policy change is now becoming apparent. Most young people, as ‘digital natives’, no longer have the employability edge over ‘digital immigrants’. An ability to use Word and Excel are amongst the skills that almost all employers demand – even for the most simple of jobs. Without them the country’s young workforce does not have an edge even over those who are technically challenged, because computing had not yet been integrated into education when they were at school. Unless they have chosen ICT specifically as a subject at GCSE, many school leavers often do not possess the business ICT skills that the majority of employers have come to expect in a young workforce.

“Some of our members have noticed – with concern – that increasingly fewer and fewer younger job applicants/employees are able to use basic business IT tools such as spreadsheets and word processing,” said Val Edwards, Partner at Hatchers and Chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber. “We are working to find a solution to the problem, and will be lobbying our MP to take up this cause which we think poses a fundamental threat to the economy.”

