Shropshire HR Consultancy celebrates major milestone

A Shropshire HR Consultancy is celebrating ten years of success since first opening its doors in August 2008.

Shrewsbury-based Triangle HR boasts an ever-growing portfolio of clients both regionally and nationally, covering a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, transport and distribution, food and hospitality, legal, medical care, and sport. The consultancy has consistently gone from strength to strength and has seen client growth increase by a massive 60% over the last three years alone.

Justine Vaughan, Managing Director of Triangle HR, explained: “To be celebrating ten years in business is fantastic. Having started out on my own back in 2008 following over two decades working within Human Resources, to having a team of highly qualified HR experts working alongside me, fills me with tremendous pride.

“This anniversary is even more special as we are also celebrating the promotion of Nikki Hall to Operational HR Director. Having started with Triangle in 2012 as an HR Consultant, Nikki has been an integral part of the business ever since and has been instrumental in driving forward its growth and development. Her new role is absolutely testament to the passion and commitment she’s shown over the past six years, and we’re all thrilled for her.”

The Triangle HR team has in excess of 65 years’ experience across all aspects of human resources, employment law and management training, and has continued to enhance its offering for the benefit of its clients – with last month seeing the launch of the consultancy’s brand new website.

The team has also introduced a new range of services offering different levels of support, including an innovative modular support package which provides ‘light support’ for those companies that are more self-sufficient, as well as more on-site assistance for larger companies seeking greater integration of outsourced support. A subscription service has also been developed to allow those who only need certain elements of support to be able to access it without being tied into a more comprehensive package.

“Our strapline at Triangle HR is ‘professional support, personally delivered’, and we pride ourselves on our highly personal approach, which sees us deliver a truly flexible service perfectly suited to our clients’ needs. We work hard to get to know our clients and their business so that we don’t just offer a one size fits all solution, but something that will really work for them – with our team offering an extensive range of skills, experience and resources. We’re hugely excited about the future for Triangle HR and in celebrating many more milestones in the months and years to come,” Justine concluded.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by