Shropshire company moves to new offices after best-ever year

A flourishing Shropshire company has marked its most successful year to date with a move to new offices as it continues to grow.

Telford-based big data specialist Purple Frog has quadrupled its office space through the move, which comes after it secured a number of new clients over the past 12 months.

The company, which is at the leading edge of developing and managing business intelligence solutions, has also taken on a new member of staff as part of the move to Quantum House at Hadley Park East.

Managing director Alex Whittles said the move was part of a strategic growth plan for the company, which helps to make firms more efficient and effective through understanding and using their data.

“We have just had our most successful year and felt that this was exactly the right time to recruit more people and move to larger premises,” he said.

“The move means we have quadrupled the size of our offices and we have a firm plan to scale up over the coming months which will see us grow still further.”

Alex said new recruit Lukasz Deba had joined the company as a business intelligence developer, working to support clients and develop new machine learning projects.

A new intern will be starting in September from De Montfort University and the company also enjoyed a successful work-placement with a student from Haberdashers’ Adams school in Newport earlier this summer with another placement starting shortly.

He said Purple Frog had enjoyed a number of new business wins in the last 12 months including running real-time data solutions for FTSE 250 listed companies.

Purple Frog was shortlisted for two Shropshire Chamber business awards this year, as best small business and best technology business.

Managing director Alex Whittles has been awarded the prestigious Most Valued Professional status by Microsoft, for his work with the Microsoft Data Platform, held by only 21 specialists in the UK. Alex is a regular speaker at events around the world and consults for some of the world’s largest organisations.

