Employers take up valuable advice at Telford seminar

More than 50 employers took the opportunity to find out how to protect their business from escalating tribunal claims at a Telford seminar.

The event was hosted by Martin-Kaye Solicitors at their offices in Euston Way, and the aim was to help employers recognise the top ten employment law blunders that companies commit, and the best way to avoid them.

John Mehtam, who is Martin-Kaye’s employment law specialist, led the seminar, and said there had been an excellent turnout, with a good mix of businesses from all kinds of sectors.

“We were delighted to welcome so many employers to our free event, and it was great to see many new faces from the local area who were all keen to take advantage of our advice. Employers are now facing an avalanche of claims following the Government’s decision to abolish tribunal fees, and our seminar was designed to help them learn more about protecting their business.

“Our presentations are always extremely popular wherever we hold them across Shropshire, Wales and the wider West Midlands, and this event in particular was a great success.

“Statistically the number of claims now being lodged through employment tribunals is increasing at an unprecedented rate – in fact there has been a 500% rise since the fees that employees needed to pay to bring a claim were abolished.

“And with the avalanche of claims we’re seeing, some employees are bringing claims that stand little chance of succeeding, but employers have to take them all seriously and you need to be sure you’re complying with all the relevant legislation.”

Mr Mehtam said during the event he shared advice to help businesses navigate through the increasingly-complicated minefield of employment law, and to help them avoid the most common pitfalls.

“We included suggestions on how to tackle some of the most common workplace and HR issues including sickness absence, dismissals and poor employee performance – and perhaps more importantly, we looked at how to avoid these situations and how to protect your business.

“With employers short on time, it’s almost impossible to keep up-to-date with ever-changing legislation, so our seminars offer clear, concise information in a time frame that suits our busy delegates.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by