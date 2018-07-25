Two local charities benefit from Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Over £5,500 raised at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards night was this week presented to two local charities.

Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan handed over cheques for £2,500 to both the Severn Hospice and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the chamber’s offices on Stafford Park in Telford.

Executive officer of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Naomi Atkin, said: “We make a positive difference to helping those affected by cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales and this very generous donation comes perfectly in the middle of our two year £1.5 million fundraising appeal marking our 40th anniversary next year.”

Lucy Ruff of Severn Hospice, added: “We are very grateful to the continued support of Shropshire Chamber and of course to everybody who gave so generously on the awards night.”

Richard Sheehan, commented: “For 700 guests to raise over £5,000 in a little over five hours at the awards evening is simply amazing and true testament to the generosity of the Shropshire business community.

“The evening was hailed a great success with highly positive feedback and we have already had many enquires about next year’s event, so our thanks go out once again to the simply brilliant people of Shropshire who help us raise so much money for these two vital county charities.”

