Shropshire IT company celebrates two decades in business

A Shrewsbury IT company launched in the same year Google was founded is celebrating two decades in business.

Based at Shrewsbury Business Park, PC Net offers everything from network installations and software packages to email filtering and internet security.

The team, led by managing director Katy Jones – who worked for the council’s library services before setting up PC Net with business partner Paul Coulthard-Jones, has supported hundreds of Shropshire businesses since the 90s.

Katy said the staff had seen a fair amount of changes since the company’s 1998 inception, as the digital world changed beyond all recognition.

She added: “We’re proud to have been there as those changes happened – from tablets and smartphones becoming commonplace to the explosion of social media to data storage moving to the cloud.

“More people than ever are now working from home and we also do much more work remotely now too.

“Interestingly, while many people might be used to working on their own at home these days, it’s also much easier to connect with others right across the globe at the touch of a button.

“There have been plenty of challenges over the last two decades and there are some who may not say the huge growth of the online world is a good thing, but it’s also been an incredibly exciting time to run a company within the IT sector.

“It’s testament to our staff and loyal customers that we are celebrating 20 years in business and we are excited to see what changes will come about in the next 20!”

