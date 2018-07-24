Sisters reflect on success of new beauty business

Two Shrewsbury sisters are reflecting on their success after launching a new salon at a retirement community in Bicton.

Natasha and Hollie Lloyd are working together to build a hair and beauty business after being invited to run Reflections salon at the ShireLiving complex, a development of 85 apartments for over 55s.

Mum-of-two, Natasha, was approached by the manager of the scheme after visiting a resident as a mobile hairdresser. She started running two days per week on her own in May, but had such a fantastic response that her sister was able to join her.

“It was perfect timing for me,” said Natasha. “I wanted to find a job that could be flexible around my family after having my second child, and this allows me to set my own working hours.

“I can’t believe the facilities here, it’s more like a hotel. The beauty of working in a scheme like this is, I can offer a very personal service. Customers can come down to the salon or I can visit them in their apartment. For the residents, it’s great knowing this is on their doorstep and they don’t have to think about travelling into town to have a pamper.”

Realising the potential to build a full-time business, Natasha invited sister Hollie to work with her.

“Hollie is half way through her training, completing various beauty courses.

“We know we work well together as we were at Carma Salon on Whitchurch Road together previously.

“Within a year, we hope to provide a full-time service available to the residents here and the wider Bicton community.”

Manager of The Coppice, Vanessa Turner, said: “We’re thrilled to have Natasha and Hollie in Reflections. They’ve fitted in really well and it’s a great facility for our residents to be able to access.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by