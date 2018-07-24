Shropshire law firm celebrates Gosia’s success

A trainee lawyer specialising in commercial and agricultural property with a Shropshire law firm has qualified as a solicitor.

Gosia Bronisz-Handley has been a trainee solicitor since 2016 and works with the commercial and agricultural property team at Lanyon Bowdler’s Ludlow office, working with partner Allison Birtles and associate Susan Grazier.

Gosia gained a degree in law in Poland before moving to the UK and has had extensive experience working in the firm’s residential property, personal injury and private client departments prior to completing her Legal Practice Course with a distinction.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Gosia brings an extra dimension to the company and her previous experience in Poland has stood her in good stead in dealing with Polish and English clients – she has a unique understanding of the two cultures and legal systems which can only benefit our firm and those we represent.

“She is not only an excellent solicitor but also a qualified community interpreter, Polish to English and English to Polish, and used to work as a freelance interpreter.

“Her work with both British and Polish law firms means she has a good working knowledge of both systems and is ideally placed to represent and advise when those circumstances arise.

“Gosia gained her Master’s Degree in Law in Poland in 2003 and two years ago completed the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) course – she also received an award from the Worcestershire Law Society for the best GDL student at Heart of Worcestershire College.

“She has been a valuable member of Lanyon Bowdler over the past two years, gaining experience in several departments, and is now helping with commercial property sales and purchases, commercial leases and disposals and acquisitions of land transactions as part of the well-established Ludlow team.

“Gosia has worked extremely hard in progressing her chosen career and we are delighted to congratulate her on becoming a fully qualified solicitor in the UK.”

Gosia added: “I have enjoyed my time working in Shropshire and am looking forward to continuing to support our clients with their commercial and agricultural property needs.

“Lanyon Bowdler has built up an excellent reputation in all aspects of law and I am eager to maintain and develop that still further by providing the excellent service and expert advice our clients rely upon.”

