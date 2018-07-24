Kind-hearted Telford law firm donates to local charity, Stay

A Telford law firm has donated almost £300 to a local charity as part of its ongoing fundraising efforts.

The team at mfg Solicitors held various events throughout the past 12 months for Telford charity Stay, which helps to change the lives of homeless and vulnerable people by providing a housing and support service, an outreach service for the homeless, and a community health and resource centre in Madeley.

The events for Stay, which included several raffles and VIP tickets for the Severn Valley Railway, were held at the law firm’s offices on Hall Park Way.

Kirsten Bridgewater, partner and head of mfg’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee said: “Our staff in Telford have made a brilliant and sustained contribution to our charitable giving in the past 12 months.

“Led by our CSR representative Nicholas Playford, the efforts and generosity from our team in Telford has been superb in helping to raise money for Stay, a charity which does so much for homeless people in the area.”

“Ultimately, I hope our donation can help make a big difference to the lives of people the charity, and its amazing volunteers, support every day. We looked forward to staying in close contact with the team at Stay and watching the charity go from strength to strength.”

John Green, CEO from Stay added: “The team at mfg Solicitors are fantastic supporters of everything we do and their donation will be put to good use – helping us to give guidance and provide food and shelter for homeless and vulnerable people across Telford.”

Ms Bridgewater added that mfg Solicitors will announce its chosen charities for 2019 in the coming weeks, following a staff vote. Staff will continue to hold a variety of fundraising events throughout 2018.

Readers looking to find out more about Stay’s work in the Telford area can visit the charity’s website which is available through www.staytelford.co.uk

