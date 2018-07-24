Arriva pledges long term commitment to Oswestry

Arriva Midlands has revealed that it has secured a new 20 year lease for its Salop Road depot, reaffirming its continued commitment to the people of Oswestry.

Arriva, which currently runs services across Oswestry, Wrexham, Ellesmere, Welshampton, and Shrewsbury, has signed paperwork to safeguard its future as the area’s largest bus operator, offering much needed stability within the local community.

With 55 members of staff already employed locally, news of the lease has also been bolstered by Arriva’s plans to grow and strengthen its driving team.

Jamie Crowsley, General Manager for Arriva Shropshire said: “We are dedicated to growing and improving services running from our Oswestry depot, and this new lease clearly signals that we are steadfast in our promise to continue developing our local network.

“The employment opportunities this provides locally only reinforces our commitment to helping Oswestry thrive. We look forward to enjoying a long, successful future delivering quality transport in Oswestry for many years to come.”

Arriva Oswestry currently operates 23 vehicles across 5 routes, with a new school contract in Cefn Blodwel due to commence in September.

