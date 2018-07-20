The Wrekin Housing Trust strikes gold for health and safety

The Wrekin Housing Trust, based in Telford, has achieved its eighth Gold award in the internationally-renowned Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards.

Representatives from the Trust received the prestigious award, during a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on 4th July, in recognition of its approach to health and safety practices and achievements to ensure its employees, customers and contractors get home safely at the end of the working day.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Libby O’Neill, Health & Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: We’re thrilled to receive our eighth top award from RoSPA. We continually strive to maintain our high standards of health and safety; this reflects the hard work and commitment made by employees of the Trust. It also shows our effective management of external contractors working across our varied and growing development and construction programme.”

The RoSPA Awards scheme promotes the reduction of accidents and cases of ill-health at work, and also encourages organisations to develop robust health and safety management systems. Sponsored by NEBOSH (The National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health), the RoSPA awards grade achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most highly-respected in the health and safety arena, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, and allow organisations to prove excellence in the workplace, demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of not only employees, but all those who interact with it. The Wrekin Housing Trust has shown that it is committed to striving for such continuous improvement and we are delighted to honour it through the presentation of an award.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by