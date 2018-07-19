ReAssure hosts afternoon tea for older people

Telford-based insurer, ReAssure, recently hosted an afternoon tea in support of the Great Get Together campaign to help combat loneliness.

ReAssure is a corporate supporter of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and hosted the event at their head office in Telford, inviting members of three Age UK day centres.

Older people from the Hadley, Malinslee and Khusdil day centres were served tea, sandwiches and cake by ReAssure staff. They took part in games of bingo and a quiz. There was also an opportunity to chat to older relatives of ReAssure employees who joined in the afternoon tea.

There were a mix of age groups from a range of backgrounds. The event is just one of many demonstrating ReAssure’s wider goal of bringing together generations to further their commitment as an age-friendly business.

Matt Cuhls, Chief Executive of ReAssure, said: “We were delighted to welcome older people from our local community for afternoon tea. As an age-friendly business that helps people plan to make the most of their retirement, supporting Age UK feels like a natural fit for us. But we want to do more than just raise money for what is a great cause, we hope events like this can bring people together and put a few smiles on faces”

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are very fortunate to have ReAssure supporting our aims and doing something practical to help us combat loneliness and isolation. This was a wonderful event bringing older people together from so many different backgrounds, we would really like more businesses to take a similar lead to become age-friendly.”

