Network Telecom hires experienced Operations Manager

After a strong first half of the year, Network Telecom has continued to streamline operations with an exciting new hire.

Joining the Telford-based telecoms provider is Operations Manager Mal Lloyd. Previously, Mal worked as Customer Service Manager at Utopia Bathroom Group and her hire marks Network Telecom’s commitment to effectively servicing its growing customer base and making continuous improvements.

Speaking of her new role, Mal says: “I’m looking forward to working with the team at Network Telecom at this exciting time to boost both efficiency and productivity, implementing innovative changes that will help us to work smarter to better support our customers.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by