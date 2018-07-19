Lyreco invests in Telford campaign

One of the UK’s leading providers of workplace solutions has invested in a new campaign, celebrating nearly three decades in Telford and the contribution its staff make to the business.

The “Lyreco Loves Telford” community focused campaign will see the faces of more than 100 of its 500-strong Telford workforce appear on a specially-branded Arriva bus in the borough.

The company, which is based in Donnington, will also be backing the 2018 Pride of Telford Awards, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, as part of the campaign.

Peter Hradisky, Managing Director of Lyreco UK and Ireland, said the new campaign launching this month had been developed to celebrate Lyreco’s place in the community.

He said: “People see our vans out on deliveries but we’re always surprised by how many of them locally don’t realise that we’re actually a Telford-based business. We wanted to raise awareness of our presence in the business community and celebrate our staff – who don’t just work in Telford, they live here too!

“We are extremely proud of the contribution they make to our business, from the maintenance and warehouse staff to the people working in our sales team and in our canteen. We’re delighted that some of them will be featuring in our specially-branded bus, which will be travelling on a number of different routes in Telford over the next year.”

The award-winning firm, which works with High Street names as well as small and medium-sized businesses across a number of different sectors, has frequently been recognised for both its community and environmental efforts. The Telford-based call centre offers its services to the BBC for Children in Need phone donations each year and staff raise funds for a host of charities.

Councillor Raj Mehta, mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are proud to be a business winning and business supporting council and that approach has led to increased inward investment, more growth and more jobs as well as helping existing businesses to expand.

“Lyreco is a Telford success story and I am delighted to support the Lyreco Loves Telford campaign.”

