Former Toys ‘R’ Us store sold as part of £30.5m deal

The Former Toys ‘R’ Us store at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury has been sold as part of £30.5 million pound deal.

The store is one of six former Toys ‘R’ Us properties, which form part of the Duke Portfolio, sold in a series of deals.

An undisclosed retailer which has a portfolio of stores has purchased the store on the retail park.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management, said: “We recognised the appeal of a selection of properties within the Duke portfolio to successful out of town retail operators and as prime development opportunities.

“The six properties sold to date reflect the healthy appetite for prime sites and demonstrates our ability to unlock asset value by ensuring we utilise an intelligent and appropriate commercial approach. We are also in the final stages of securing a further four sales and are in negotiations to split many of the units to let to strong retail brands.”

FI Real Estate Management has worked in conjunction with integrated loan servicing and advisory firm, Solutus and was appointed in March to provide full asset, property and facilities management services to the 31 assets, which comprised the freehold and long leasehold portfolio of the former Toys ‘R’ Us estate.

Cushman & Wakefield and Morgan Williams are the acting sales agents for the portfolio.

