Shropshire trampoline park names Harry Johnson Trust as charity of the year

A Shropshire trampoline park is set to raise funds for a charity supporting local children affected by cancer.

Bosses at Shrewsbury’s Jump In will be supporting the Harry Johnson Trust over the next 12 months in memory of the seven-year-old who passed away following a battle with double hit non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Harry, who lost his short and valiant fight with cancer four years ago this month, was cared for by the oncology team at the Princess Royal Hospital in the county, and inspired parents Sally and Stephen and brother Eric to help others following his death.

The trust now runs a number of projects including Harry’s Hampers, providing essentials for families staying in hospital, and Harry’s Hugs, making blankets or memory bears from the clothes of children who have sadly passed away.

Other work undertaken by the charity includes offering holidays to families where a child is going through treatment or has been given a terminal diagnosis, and vouchers so they can buy toys to help pass the time while in hospital.

Duncan Kemp, Jump In Shrewsbury general manager, said: “There are no words to describe how unbearable it is when a child becomes very ill or passes away, so we want to do everything we can to help Harry’s family provide some comfort to those in the county facing terrible situations.

“We know the families who enjoy our sessions at Jump In will get behind us and make this a really successful fundraising year for the trust.

“The logo for the Harry Johnson Trust is a frog too so we hope our supporters will “jump in” any way they can to help us raise funds.

“We will be releasing details soon of events we plan to host during the next 12 months in order to raise as much as possible.”

Sally Johnson, who founded the charity after the loss of her son Harry said: “We would like to thank Jump In for their support and we are looking forward to an exciting year of activities.

“As I am training for a half marathon perhaps I could start trampolining as part of my training!”

