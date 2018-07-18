Local solution for Telford housing projects

A Telford manufacturer has completed two contracts on infrastructure projects that will pave the way for more new homes in the town.

FSP supplied seven bespoke manhole chamber landing platforms that were installed into large concrete drainage chambers as part of an extensive remediation project by brownfield site specialists McAuliffe in Doseley.

It was part of a scheme to prepare a 17-acre former basalt quarry ready for residential development on behalf of David Wilson Homes.

The platforms were designed to give hinged access doors to allow for maintenance and servicing.

FSP has also recently completed a commission to supply 20 of its FAB manhole chamber ladders for a new housing development in Park Road, Malinslee, for Wrekin Housing Trust. The firm was the chosen design and supply partner by the contractor Athena Civil Engineering.

Richard Hilton, Managing Director of FSP, said: “We supply our drainage and access products all over the country and the world but it was great to be able to deliver a solution for these two projects on our doorstep.

“Our team worked with McAuliffe to provide a bespoke landing platform to meet the specific needs of the project – something we could deliver in-house through the expertise available through our design and fabrication teams.

“Both projects are key to the on-going development of our home town and we’re delighted to have been part of them.”

