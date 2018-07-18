Frank Bruno is a big hit with guests as he helps Crossbar celebrate tenth anniversary

Boxing legend Frank Bruno helped a Shropshire sports coaching company celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport welcomed Bruno to the county when he attended the company’s 10-year anniversary ball at the Lilleshall National Sports & Conference Centre.

The former WBC world heavyweight boxing champion held a question and answer session with Liverpudlian comedian Jed Stone, the event’s host, and proved a big hit with guests.

Gavin Cowan, Crossbar’s managing director, said: “It was a brilliant night, everyone had a fantastic time and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“It was wonderful to have Frank Bruno with us. He’s a sporting hero and he was very accommodating, so humble and down to earth.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for our special night of celebrations.”

Patrick Fletcher was named as Crossbar’s coach of the year while the company’s apprentice of the year accolade went to Ryan Mountford.

Guests were also treated to live music from local band The Gold Room.

Crossbar was launched in 2008 as a football coaching company for youngsters.

They now deliver sport across the curriculum to a host of Shropshire primary schools, hold popular holiday courses around the county and run a full-time two-year course, the Crossbar College of Sport and Physical Activity, for school leavers.

They also offer sport traineeships for 16-24 year olds and PE and school sport apprenticeships.

