Shropshire taxi firm Go Carz expands into Oswestry

A growing Shropshire taxi firm is expanding its reach yet further by opening an office in Oswestry.

Go Carz has become the only private hire firm with offices in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry with its latest move, which follows a merger with Comet Cars in Shrewsbury.

The firm’s new local number to book for an Oswestry taxi is 01691 88 77 88.

Cindy Wilday, Go Carz director, said a major recruitment drive was now underway for more drivers in the Oswestry area.

“These are really exciting times for Go Carz and we are delighted to announce this new development which we hope will be of great benefit to the people of Oswestry,” she said.

“Oswestry has a thriving community and seen a lot of business expansion in the last couple of years. This trend is continuing with more and more firms eyeing the area as an ideal location to have a presence.

“There have been a number of housing developments recently and the new business park by the Mile End Roundabout has created a new gateway to the town.

“All this is great news for the economy of the area. Oswestry is on the up and we are really glad to be part of it.

“We are now looking for drivers to come and work for us in the Oswestry area – whether they have worked for another firm or are totally new to the job, they will be very welcome at our local recruitment office. Please call for further details.

“Full professional training is given to all drivers and we offer financial assistance to help them get their licence.”

Cindy said the firm was also looking to make strategic partnerships with businesses in Oswestry which required taxis for their customers or staff.

