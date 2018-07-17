Partnership tackles care sector vacancies

Three organisations have joined forces to sign up new recruits in the care sector in order to fill an increasing number of care industry jobs in Shropshire.

The Shropshire Housing Alliance hosted the first Shropshire ‘Care Fair’ at its Market Drayton office on Tuesday, July 10, organised by Beckie Khawaja from Market Drayton Jobcentre Plus with the support of national sector skills agency, Skills for Care.

The event was in response to recent figures showing there are around 600 unfilled care vacancies in Shropshire at any one time, with this number set to grow as the population increases.

It is expected there will be more than 30,000 extra people living in Shropshire by 2035, with a 127% increase in the 85+ age group. According to Skills for Care, this will put a greater strain on the social care sector unless more is done to boost employee numbers and build a skilled workforce now.

Louise Johnson, who is Shropshire Employer Manager based at Shrewsbury Jobcentre Plus, said: “We need to encourage more people to consider social care as a career option; it’s a growing sector with lots of opportunities for those out of work, or looking for a change.

“One of the main aims of the Care Fair event was to dispel myths about social care, and the roles available within the sector. People tend to think it is all about providing personal care, but it’s a really diverse industry with varied job roles and opportunities at all levels.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity for us to share information with people out of work in the region, as well as those looking for a route into healthcare or simply looking for a more rewarding career.

“We’re thrilled that the Midlands manager from Skills for Care, Claire Smout, was able to attend as well. She shared exciting insights about adult social care, and was on-hand to answer people’s questions about career prospects.”

According to Skills for Care, adult social care contributes a massive £38.5 billion to the English economy, creating 1.5 million jobs nationwide.

At a local level, there are more than 10,000 social care jobs in Shropshire, including 850 managerial roles, 550 regulated professionals, over 7,000 direct care and 1,500 other non-care providing roles.

