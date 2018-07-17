Charity ball to mark architects milestone

A firm of Shropshire architects is stepping up to the plate to raise funds for charity to mark its 15th year in business.

Base Architecture & Design is hosting the Base Ball at Hawkstone Park Hotel on September 28 in support of Severn Hospice.

The black tie event will feature canapés, a two-course dinner and entertainment from BBC comedy hypnotist Grant Saunders.

Architect Carl Huntley started Base in Roushill, Shrewsbury, in 2003. The firm opened a Cheshire office in 2017 and now employs a team of 15.

It works on residential and commercial schemes throughout Shropshire, Cheshire and the UK and is renowned for its innovative and contemporary approach to design.

Director Harry Reece said: “We’ve had an amazing 15 years in business and wanted to celebrate with our team and our clients, suppliers, contractors and friends who have supported us so far.

“We chose the Severn Hospice as it does amazing work caring for people with incurable illnesses across the area we’re based in and it will allow us to give something back to the community that has been so supportive as our business has grown.”

Tickets are £45 per head or £450 for a table of 10 with all profits going to the hospice. To book tickets email events@basearchitecture.co.uk.

