Building firm expands team on journey to providing full service function

A Shropshire building firm has made a key appointment to support its expansion towards becoming a full service contractor.

Pave Aways, which works predominantly across Shropshire, the West Midlands, Mid and North Wales, has appointed architect Keeley Fox as its first ever in-house Design Manager.

Keeley, a qualified architect for seven years, has 10 years experience in architecture. She specialises in the education sector and has vast experience in other fields including healthcare, transport and residential.

She has worked for Shropshire firms Baart Harries Newall and AHR, as well as a period at Associated Architects in Birmingham, and is an active member of the Shropshire Society of Architects.

Pave Aways also plans to hire a structural engineer so it can offer the full spectrum of services from design through to build and completion.

The move is part of its strategy to achieve a target £35m turnover by 2025. The firm, which is based at Knockin, near Oswestry, already employs more than 100 construction and administrative staff.

It works across a variety of sectors from education and healthcare to residential and industrial. Clients include the Welsh Assembly, local authorities, higher education establishments such as Harper Adams University, Concord College and other private schools, and manufacturers Airbus, Polytec and Zip-Clip.

Managing Director Steven Owen said Keeley’s appointment was the next step in the firm’s planned long-term growth strategy.

“We first worked with Keeley in 2010 when we undertook the redevelopment of Shrewsbury Fire Station so we are delighted she has joined the Pave Aways team.

“Her appointment, along with the employment of our own structural engineer, will allow us to provide an all-encompassing service to our clients and work on projects from conception to delivery.

“Rather than dealing with a number of individual contractors, we can be a ‘one stop shop’, offering a seamless service and a single point of contact for clients.”

