Estate agent’s support for Broseley Life Skills

Harwood The Estate Agent has supported Broseley Life Skills with a major new fundraising initiative.

Broseley Life Skills have been proudly displaying their ‘home made’ soap box, which successfully ran in the Richard Castle soap box derby last weekend, outside the Harwood offices in the town and at the same time collecting sponsorship money.

Harwood has been a main sponsor in the Broseley Life Skills initiative which is aimed at trying to raise funds towards a vehicle that will enable them to collect and take their group out to local places of interest.

The soap box was made up of scrap bicycles and metal from a garden trampoline and an engine which was made from recycled plastic. It was built by a group of friends, Michael Donald, Dave Carvel, Roger Sumner, George Davis and Mike Jones, who meet at a ‘men’s shed day.’ There were also additional contributions from fellow ‘shed friends’.

Ros Donald, from Broseley House, said their aim was to provide a high quality, safe, secure and fun environment where adults with additional needs, mental health issues and dementia can meet and take part in a range of activities.

As a result, she says they will improve their self-esteem, confidence and independence as well as enhancing their overall well-being.

“We feel that we have found the perfect place to achieve this much needed service in our rural town of Broseley,” said Ros. “We just need a little help with the funding to get the building up to date with the appliances needed to carry out the workshops we provide for cooking, baking, food safety and preparation, travel safety, all arts and crafts, gardening, woodwork, horticulture and cook what we grow from our allotment.

“We also undertake events in our local community and surrounding areas and Broseley Life Skills is currently trying to raise funds towards a much needed vehicle for the group.

“It is a big thank you to Harwood for their support as well as all others who have contributed. Even a passing motorist stopped when we were outside Harwood’s offices and donated £10.”

Patrick Smitheman, Managing Director of Harwood’s Broseley office said: “It’s the passing motorist that absolutely encapsulates the generosity and community spirit of this wonderful town – once again some special, selfless people have given their most valued of all commodities time to this wonderful enterprise, the least the rest of us can do is to try and help them financially – Harwood is proud to be associated.”

