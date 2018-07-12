Shropshire cricket club bowled over by donation from Galliers Homes

A Shropshire cricket club is bowled over by a substantial donation from county building company Galliers Homes.

Galliers has handed over a cheque for £3,500 to Bomere Heath Cricket Club towards a project to improve its clubhouse.

Club chairman Andy Andy McIlroy said he was delighted with the generous gift, which would enable a new kitchen to be installed in the clubhouse.

He said: “I am extremely pleased that Galliers have supported the club and helped us to improve our facilities.

“The company is building a new housing development at Bomere Green which will potentially bring additional members and players to the club.

“Along with this, the firm is committed to building a safe pathway from the village to the cricket club, making access that much easier for people to walk down to see us.

“The club is becoming a sporting hub for the community, with two ladies rounders teams, three senior cricket teams and a thriving junior section all based here. There is potentially a bowling green to be built as well.

“Financial support is much needed and I cannot thank Galliers enough for their generosity.”

Sonya Bagley, of Shrewsbury-based Galliers Homes, said that the firm was always keen to get involved in community projects where possible.

She added that construction was well underway on the firm’s new housing development in Bomere Green, where 29 three and four-bedroom homes and two-bedroom bungalows were being provided, with the first five homes being reserved already.

