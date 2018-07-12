Family Business Awards’ deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the 2018 Midlands Family Business Awards has been extended by two weeks to midnight on Friday 27 July.

Entries to the Awards – the Midlands only initiative dedicated to showcasing the work and success of the region’s family businesses – are free of charge and can be made via the Awards website www.familybusinessawards.co.uk with ten categories to choose from, including the headline Family Business of the Year Award.

“After receiving a number of requests for more time, we have pushed back our final deadline by two weeks,” explains Charlotte Perkins of third generation family business The Wilson Organisation, which organises the Awards, “to ensure that family run and owned businesses don’t miss the chance to showcase their work and achievements, and to give them a little more time to polish and perfect their submissions.

“The entry process is really easy – simply head to the Awards website, register and start the online submission in up to two categories. Entries can be saved and revisited at any time before making the final submission by the new deadline of midnight on Friday 27 July.

“Guidance on what the judges are looking for and the entry criteria can also be found on our website, and the Awards team are always on hand to answer any queries,” she adds, “from which category may be best, to when and where the judging days will be held.”

The full line-up of categories and their sponsors in 2018 is:

• Family Business of the Year – sponsored by OrderWise

• Best Small Family Business – sponsored by John Pye Auctions

• Director of the Year – sponsored by Goldfish

• Employer of the Year – sponsored by Buckles Solicitors

• Fastest Growing Family Business – sponsored by PwC

• Innovation – sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals

• Service Excellence – sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

• Manufacturing Excellence

• Retail Excellence

• Corporate Social Responsibility

• People’s Choice Award – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants and decided by public vote.

Now in their ninth year, the Awards are the only initiative dedicated to celebrating and recognising the success, achievements and innovations of family run and owned businesses across the Midlands. 100 percent independent and not-for-profit, the Awards have raised over £30,000 for Midlands-based charities since their launch.

Charlotte adds: “The Awards are all about honouring the family business community across the Midlands. We are grateful for the support of all our sponsors, some of which have been with us from the start, for their incredible generosity.

“The Awards are firmly established as a highlight in the Midlands calendar and we hope that with the extra two weeks until our extended deadline, even more family businesses from across the region will take the opportunity to shout about their work and enter this year’s Awards.”

Six finalists in each category will be chosen to go forward and meet the judging panel, with informal interviews taking place from mid-September to mid-October.

Each judging panel is led by a leading family business person, supported by a sponsor representative, an industry expert and representative from the Awards team, with the results a tightly kept secret until the Awards ceremony and black-tie dinner on Thursday 22nd November 2018 at Leicester’s Athena.

For further details or help with entering the Awards, contact Ped Briggs by emailing pbriggs@wilorg.com or call 0115 942 0111.

The Awards are the only independent not-for-profit Awards for family businesses in the Midlands. Their organiser The Wilson Organisation provides innovative insurance and financial solutions to businesses and individuals both regionally and nationally.

