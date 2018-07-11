Shropshire accountancy firm backs rising tennis star

A Shropshire accountancy firm is backing a hopeful sporting star of the future who is trained by one of the best-known table tennis names of all time.

Megan Jones is the daughter of Philippa Jones, who is an accounts assistant in the admin department at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury.

And now the company has sponsored her bat for the current season in a bid to help her achieve her dreams.

Megan, aged 12, is currently ranked number 6 in the England under 13s squad, and number 24 in the England under 15s.

She trains at Woodfield Table Tennis Club in Wolverhampton, where she is coached by the legendary Desmond Douglas and Chris Tarr.

A previous winner of the inter-regional finals in 2016, she also qualified for this year’s tournament at Cosford and reached the semi-final.

Jackie Young, who co-ordinates Dyke Yaxley’s marketing activities, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering Megan as she follows her sporting dream and it’s great to be involved with her journey through the sport.

“We’re always keen to support local people who are working towards a specific goal, and it’s clear that Megan has an incredible future ahead of her.”

Megan has only been playing table tennis seriously for the past two years, and she has just reached the last 16 of the under 15s National Championships in Wolverhampton.

She competes all over the country and also attends camps around the UK, including a five-day camp in Middlesbrough this month, a three-day camp in Wednesbury, and a camp in Corby.

