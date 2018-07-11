Physiological Measurements raise a cuppa for the NHS

Physiological Measurements (PML) has celebrated 70 years of the NHS with a special party at their offices in Oswestry.

The company works in Partnership with the NHS, to provide community diagnostics across the country, it was very close to their hearts when the NHS turned 70 last week.

Lots of preparation went in to the ‘7Tea’ party including various members of staff baking delicious things to raise money for charity.

Owner and executive director Jon Pither prepared homemade Jam and scones as his contribution to such a worthy cause.

He commented: “As well as an important fundraising event, the commemorative tea party also gave members of staff a chance to think about what the NHS does for us all and share stories of how it has touched each of our lives. Some members of staff our owe lives of family members to the NHS which just highlights the importance of supporting and showing appreciation for the amazing institution that the NHS is.”

Research about the history of the NHS featured on a wall display, prepared by staff, and highlighted just how far the NHS has come. This included the old styles of ambulances and equipment used when the NHS was first formed.

The money raised from voluntary contributions will be donated to ‘Wales Air Ambulance Charity’ who work closely with the NHS and work tirelessly to provide emergency medical attention to those with life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

PML says they are grateful to everyone who took part and visited the office to donate and sample the tasty delights on offer, including staff from local businesses.

